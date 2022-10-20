Liverpool and Man Utd enter race to sign Rafael Leao

The latest print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan News) has revealed that Liverpool and Manchester United have entered the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Leao is in the final two years of his contract with the Rossoneri and has so far failed to reach an agreement with the Italian giants over an extension. The Portuguese has been the subject of transfer speculation recently and Chelsea even saw an £70 million bid knocked back this past summer.

It is understood that Milan are wanting to agree Leao’s extension soon as they are aware that interest in the 23-year-old will only grow after the World Cup when he will be able to announce himself on the biggest stage of all. So far, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are interested in signing him, as per Gazzetta.

Leao’s contract contains a £130.5 million release clause and Milan are sticking to it to ward off any potential suitors.

The reigning Serie A champions are said to be planning to make a mega-offer to Leao, which will help him settle the £13 million owed to his former club Sporting CP as a result of illegal contract termination. That will see adjustments made to his new salary, of course. The player is also said to be keen on continuing at the San Siro.

Earlier this week, all parties met in Milan to discuss a new contract, according to the report. The outcome of the meeting is still unclear but the meeting was not going to be decisive in the outcome but fundamental in providing a clue where this could be headed.

Our View

Liverpool and Manchester United are the latest entrants in the race to sign Leao, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how things develop over the coming months.

Liverpool have struggled to replace Sadio Mane and therefore their interest in Leao makes sense. On the other hand, rivals Man Utd are looking to make further additions to their attack with the long-term futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial unclear.

It’s no surprise that both clubs are chasing Leao’s signature but qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League could be pivotal in this race.

Leao could be one of the most sought-after players next summer and now would be the best time to act for any of the potential suitors to try and steal a march on their rivals.