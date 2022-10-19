[Teams] Liverpool vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to climb up the Premier League table with a win over West Ham at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes from the side that beat Manchester City at the weekend but number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker keeps his place between the sticks once again.

Virgil van Djik marshals the back four after helping Liverpool secure a clean sheet against City while Joe Gomez keeps his place alongside the Dutchman with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate ruled out through injury.

Andrew Robertson is given a rest after only recently making his return from injury so Kostas Tsimikas returns at left-back while Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to return at right-back after making a swift recovery from an ankle injury. James Milner drops to the bench.

Fabinho has to make do with a place among the Liverpool substitutes tonight as Jordan Henderson is recalled to start alongside Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park against West Ham.

Fabio Carvalho is recalled to start for the Reds meaning Harvey Elliott drops out. Mohamed Salah will be looking to build on his winning goal at the weekend and the Egyptian international starts once again on the right flank for Liverpool tonight.

Roberto Firmino keeps his place in attack for the Merseysiders while Darwin Nunez is recalled to support the Brazilian international. Diogo Jota is the man to miss out after picking up a knock against City.

As for West Ham, Kurt Zouma starts in defence along with Aaron Cresswell. Declan Rice anchors the midfield while Jarrod Bowen starts in attack along with Scamacca.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, Phillips

West Ham

Fabianski; Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Downes; Bowen, Scamacca

Subs: Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Areola, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Emerson Palmieri, Randolph