Key man returns | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Chelsea

Manchester United take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s huge Premier League clash. Here is how Erik ten Hag could line-up his side:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been a mainstay for Man Utd this season as he’s played in every game so he’s certain to keep his place between the sticks against Chelsea.

Defence: Ten Hag is unlikely to tinker with his defence either after United kept a clean sheet against Tottenham last time out. Diogo Dalot has established himself as a starter under the Dutchman and will keep his place at right-back.

Raphael Varane will continue alongside Lisandro Martinez in the middle of defence so Victor Lindelof will have to make do with a place on the bench. Harry Maguire is back in training but a place on the bench is the best he can hope for.

Luke Shaw has edged ahead of Tyrell Malacia so the England international should start at left-back for Man Utd against Chelsea. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in training but won’t be in contention to start this match.

Midfield: Christian Eriksen was only named on the bench against Tottenham having recently recovered from illness which forced him to miss the Newcastle game last weekend. The Danish international has been a key player under ten Hag and is expected to be recalled to start for Man Utd against Chelsea.

Eriksen partners Casemiro

Casemiro continued his fine form with another excellent display in midweek so he should keep his place. That means Fred will be the man to make way and join Scott McTominay on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes has found some form over the past few games so the Portuguese international should once again start in the attacking midfield role for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be in the squad to face Chelsea after being banished by ten Hag for his behaviour against Tottenham. Ronaldo reportedly refused to come off the bench and stormed down the tunnel before the end of the game so won’t play any part versus the Blues.

Anthony Martial has once again been ruled out due to a back injury so Marcus Rashford will keep his place up front for United. Jadon Sancho should also retain his place on the wing while Antony will once again start on the right flank.

Here is how Man Utd could line-up:

