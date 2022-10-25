Chelsea have ambitious plan to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Chelsea have an ambitious plan to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in January, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The London giants attempted to land Edson Alvarez from Ajax during the summer transfer window, but the Dutch club refused to sell him before the deadline passed. Chelsea have been tipped to make a renewed approach for the Mexican this winter but Phillips claims that the Blues have several targets in mind.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Phillips said that Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield department as a priority in January as well as the summer. He added that the club are looking at four players as of now including Guimaraes, who has been exceptional for Newcastle since joining them from Lyon.

He said: “I’ve been told at the moment, Chelsea are looking at Edson Alvarez from Ajax, Moises Caicedo from Brighton, Weston McKennie from Juventus, and Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle. The latter seems ambitious. Chelsea have a shortlist of midfielders they are looking at for a priority area in January, and again in the summer. Declan Rice is more possible come the summer rather than in January, same goes for Jude Bellingham, but I think he goes to either Liverpool or Real Madrid.”

Unlikely

Newcastle signed Guimaraes from French side Lyon last winter and he had an excellent second half to the 2021/22 campaign with five goals and one assist from 17 outings. He has continued to excel this season with two goals and two assists from 10 appearances and has proved a fantastic signing.

With Newcastle now being backed by Saudi-based owners, we don’t see them mulling over Guimaraes’ exit. The club are currently fourth on the table ahead of Chelsea on goal difference and further spending this winter could provide them with a realistic chance of Champions League qualification.

Chelsea also have an ambitious co-owner in Todd Boehly but it could take a staggering six-figure sum to test Newcastle’s resolve. According to Transfermarkt, Guimaraes is priced at £45 million but the 24-year-old may be worth more than £100 million for the Tynesiders after his instant impact.

Graham Potter’s side could be better off looking at alternative transfer choices. A deal for Alvarez seems more likely for the club. The former Club America star has been given assurances from the Ajax board that he would be permitted to leave when the transfer window reopens from January 1.