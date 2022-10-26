Ajax vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool are in Amsterdam to take on Ajax in the group stages of the Champions League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes from the side that lost to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend but No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker keeps his place between the sticks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is recalled to start at right-back after being named on the bench on Saturday. James Milner is the man to make way. Andrew Robertson keeps his place at left-back so Kostas Tsimikas has to settle for a place among the Liverpool substitutes.

Joe Gomez keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four and Ibrahima Konate returns to the bench after recovering from a niggling injury absence. Joel Matip remains on the sidelines for the Merseysiders.

Jordan Henderson returns to the starting eleven to captain Liverpool tonight after being on the bench against Forest. Curtis Jones drops to the bench tonight and Fabinho keeps his place in the middle of the park. Thiago Alcantara is ruled out through injury.

Harvey Elliot keeps his place in the Liverpool side while Mohamed Salah lines-up on the right flank. Summer signing Darwin Nunez is recalled to the starting eleven as he supports Roberto Firmino up front.

Fabio Carvalho drops to the Liverpool bench while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz remain unavailable due to injury issues.

As for Ajax, Daley Blind marshals the defence once again while former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn starts in attack along with Dusan Tadic.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Ajax

Pasveer, Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Alvarez, Klaassen, Berghuis, Tadic, Bergwijn, Brobbey

Subs: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Wijndal, Taylor, Ocampos, Rensch, Lucca, Kudus, Grillitsch, Magallan, Conceicao

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Salah, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Nunez, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Konate, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips.