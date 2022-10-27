[Teams] Man Utd vs Sheriff: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United are back in Europa League action tonight as they take on Sheriff at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday but goalkeeper David de Gea is among those who keep their place as the Spaniard starts once again between the sticks.

Diogo Dalot also retains his place at right-back but we see a change at left-back with Tyrell Malacia coming in for Luke Shaw. Raphael Varane drops out with Victor Lindelof recalled to start alongside Lisandro Martinez. Harry Maguire returns to the bench after recovering from injury.

Casemiro was the hero against Chelsea after scoring Man Utd’s late equaliser and the Brazilian international keeps his place in midfield. Christian Eriksen also retains his place in the middle of the park with Bruno Fernandes starting in the attacking midfield role.

It means Fred and Scott McTominay have to settle for places on the bench this evening.

Youngster Alejandro Garnacho is handed a start by ten Hag while summer signing Antony starts once again on the right flank. Cristiano Ronaldo is recalled to start up front after returning from his time frozen out of the squad.

Marcus Rashford drops to the bench tonight along with Jadon Sancho. Donny van de Beek is back in the Man Utd squad after recovering from injury and the Dutchman is named on the bench for the first time since September 1st.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Dubravka, Heaton, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, van de Beek, Iqbal, Elanga, Pellistri, Sancho

Sheriff

Koval, Guedes, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo, Badolo, Diop, Kyabou, Salifu, Akanbi, Atiemwen.

Subs: Pascenco, Celeadnic, Heron, Ignatov, Hatman, Covali, Vizeu, Gliga, Pernambuco.