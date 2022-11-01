Alexis Sanchez says he still has affection for Arsenal

Former Gunner Alexis Sanchez reveals that he still holds a soft spot for his former employers Arsenal.

Alexis Sanchez was one of the best Arsenal players of the Emirates Stadium era. After joining the Gunners from Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer of 2014, the Chilean gave the club a different edge.

His lung-bursting runs into the opposition half, endless work-rate, and impressive finishing are what made him a true fan favourite.

Despite his stay in North London not ending in an ideal way, he is still well thought of by the majority of Arsenal supporters. And the player recently came forward to show the same love towards the club’s faithful.

Sanchez now plays for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille and prior to their match against Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League tonight, the Chilean was asked about playing against his old rivals.

Sanchez is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying:

‘I have great affection for Arsenal and great memories from my time there, and beating Spurs, every time it was very special. These are memories I hold close to my heart and cherish.’

The current Marseille man made 166 appearances in the iconic red and white jersey, scoring an impressive 80 goals while providing a further 45 assists.

He was an instrumental figure in Arsenal’s FA Cup victory in 2015 against Aston Villa, as well as in 2017 against London rivals Chelsea.

His passion for the badge was unmatched and remained so even after his departure. The arrival of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus into the picture has finally added the much-needed “Sanchez energy” to the Arsenal attack.

And the “Sanchez energy” will always be refreshing. That’s what the fans at the Emirates love to see every time they visit the home of Arsenal.

If the winger helps Marseille beat Tottenham and knock them out of the Champions League, that would feel even sweeter. Let’s hope the trio of Sanchez, Nuno Tavares, and Matteo Guendouzi show the North London derby fight tonight!