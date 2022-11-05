Liverpool target Marcos Llorente valued at £35 million

The print edition of Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via the Express) has revealed that Atletico Madrid have placed Liverpool target Marcos Llorente on the winter market.

The source has revealed that the midfielder has been deemed a saleable asset following his poor form this season, with Liverpool said to be targeting the Spaniard. Llorente has been given a £35 million price tag with the Rojiblancos keen to offload him this winter to raise funds.

Atleti are on track to endure financial losses this season, having missed out on European football. That being said, the consensus at Wanda Metropolitano is that offloading two of Llorente, Joao Felix, Jan Oblak, Thomas Lemer, or Rodrigo de Paul will help balance the books.

Llorente scored twice against Liverpool at Anfield in 2019/20 to send the Merseyside outfit out of the UEFA Champions League. That left a lasting impression as the Reds were said to be considering a move for him last summer. Now, Liverpool have been handed the chance to sign Llorente at a reasonable fee.

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield has struggled with form and fitness this season, and the German tactician has been tipped to begin a midfield rebuild with Jude Bellingham widely touted as their main target.

Our View

However, Marcos Llorente is also an excellent option for Klopp. The former Borussia Dortmund boss could start his midfield rebuild this winter with Llorente – who will only cost a bargain £35 million.

There is no doubt about his quality and due to his playing style, he could become an important player under Klopp. The 27-year-old has registered 130 appearances for the La Liga outfit, providing 19 goals and 20 assists.

He is a versatile player who can play as a holding midfielder but he’s also comfortable playing on the right. Llorente is strong defensively and can also create chances with his through balls. The Spain international also likes to launch shots from outside the box and is good at holding onto the ball.

Under Diego Simeone, Atleti often sit back and allow the opposition onto them before launching a counterattack. Therefore, without having much of the ball, we are yet to see Llorente at his best and it is likely that in a possession-based system, he could unlock his best level.

Considering the fact, most of Liverpool’s midfield are battling constant injury issues, Llorente could be the injection of fresh blood they need. The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all become injury-prone off late so signing a new midfielder has become essential for the former Premier League champions.

This could turn out to be interesting as Atletico Madrid want to offload Llorente and Liverpool now have the chance to secure a budget signing; and a quality one at it.