[Teams] Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Manchester United will be looking for a win to move into the top four of the Premier League table when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made just one change from the side that beat Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. David de Gea keeps his place between the sticks once again.

Diogo Dalot lines-up at right-back having established himself in the Man Utd starting eleven this season while Luke Shaw continues at left-back ahead of Tyrell Malacia. Lisandro Martinez keeps his place in defence and is joined by Victor Lindelof so Harry Maguire has to make do with a place on the bench.

Casemiro anchors the Manchester United midfield and the Brazilian international will be looking to maintain his recent good form. Christian Eriksen partners the former Real Madrid star once again so Fred and Scott McTominay have to settle for places on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended so Donny van de Beek keeps his place in the line-up while Marcus Rashford is recalled to start in attack after being rested in midweek.

Alejandro Garnacho makes his full Premier League debut as he keeps his place in the Man Utd attack after scoring the winner in the Europa League clash with Sociedad. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front.

As for Aston Villa, Emi Martinez starts in goal once again while Tyrone Mings marshals the defence. Douglas Luiz starts in midfield along with Jacob Ramsey while Ollie Watkins starts up front along with Leon Bailey.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey.

Subs: Olsen, McGinn, Sanson, Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Kamara.

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Rashford, Garnacho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Dubravka, Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Elanga, McTominay, Shoretire.