Man Utd keen on £44m Cody Gakpo after secret summer talks

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are still keen on signing PSV Eindhoven’s £43.6 million star Cody Gakpo after holding ‘secret’ talks in the summer.

Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this past summer and Romano has confirmed that Man Utd held ‘secret’ talks with PSV and the player over a potential move. The Dutch giants wanted £43.6m [€50m] including add-ons, but the the Red Devils ended up buying Antony from Ajax instead.

However, Romano says United remain interested in signing Gakpo as they consider him to be a ‘top, top talent’. PSV would ideally like to keep hold of the attacker until the end of the season but the situation is ‘open’ with several other teams throughout Europe also interested.

PSV director Marcel Brands recently told ESPN (via teamtalk) that Leeds submitted an offer for Gakpo but didn’t meet the £43.6 million (€50 million) asking price, while he also confirmed United’s interest in the player:

“Leeds United offered €30million with €11m as a bonus,” Brands said. “Six of them were to be payed if Leeds reached the Champions League. “People said and wrote a lot about this, but no one within the organisation of PSV wanted to accept this. “If United offered the money that we wanted to have for Cody, then we would’ve sold him. You can not stop him then. With bonuses we wanted to go up until €50m.”