[Teams] Liverpool vs Derby County: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on League One outfit Derby County at Anfield in the third round of the League Cup tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes from the side that beat Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker is rested so Caoimhin Kelleher is given a rare start between the sticks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are handed a breather with Kostas Tsimikas and Jacob Ramsey recalled to start in the full-back positions for Liverpool tonight. Joe Gomez is also back in the starting eleven as he starts alongside Nat Phillips so Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are given the night off.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are also rested while Harvey Elliott drops to the bench tonight. Youngster Stefan Bajcetic gets a start along with Bobby Clarke and Melkamu Frauendorf in the middle of the park.

Mohamed Salah is given a well-earned breather while Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez are named among the Liverpool substitutes. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is recalled to make a rare start while Fabio Carvalho also gets a chance to impress.

Teenager Layton Stewart makes his full debut up front for Liverpool tonight while several youngsters are named on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Kelleher; Ramsay, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas; Bajcetic, Clark, Frauendorf; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Stewart, Carvalho.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Firmino, Elliott, Nunez, Doak, Cain, Quansah, Chambers.

Derby

Wildsmith, Forsuth, Hourihane, Cashin, Bird, Collins, Mendez-Laing, Smith, Roberts, Sibley, Osula.

Subs: Loach, Rooney, Odurah, Stearman, Knight, Thompson, Aghatise, Dobbin, McGoldrick.