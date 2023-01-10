[Teams] Man Utd vs Charlton: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup clash

Manchester United take on Charlton at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that beat Everton in the FA Cup on Friday night with No.1 goalkeeper David De Gea among those rested. New signing Jack Butland isn’t ready to start just yet so Tom Heaton makes his debut as he replaces De Gea between the sticks for United.

Aaron Wan-Bissakahas to make do with a place on the bench as Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back while Harry Maguire is handed a rare start by ten Hag having lost his place in the Man Utd line-up. Maguire is partnered by Lisandro Martinez tonight so Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane drop out. Tyrell Malacia keeps his place at left-back.

Youngster Kobbie Mainoo is handed his debut as the 17-year-old lines-up in midfield for Man Utd. Scott McTominay is recalled to start in midfield with Casemiro given a rest while Fred is also back in the starting eleven this evening. Christian Eriksen drops to the bench while Bruno Fernandes is given the night off as he’s not involved in the squad.

Marcus Rashford has been in fine form lately for Manchester United but the England international is given a rest tonight with youngster Garnacho handed a chance to impress on the wing.

Anthony Martial is also given the night off with Anthony Elanga recalled to start in attack for Manchester United. Antony starts once again on the right flank and youngsters Facundo Pellistri and Zidane Iqbal are among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Fred, Mainoo, McTominay, Antony, Garnacho, Elanga.

Subs: De Gea, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Eriksen, Pellistri, Iqbal, Rashford.

Charlton

Maynard-Brewer; Clare, Inniss, Ness, Sessegnon, Dobson, Morgan, Fraser, Rak-Sakyi, Leaburn, Blackett-Taylor.

Subs: MacGillivray, Lavelle, O’Connell, Chin, Henry, Payne, Kirk, Stockley, Jaiyesimi.