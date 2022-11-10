[Teams] Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford in the third round of the League Cup tonight.

Erik Ten Hag has made some changes from the side that lost to Villa in the Premier League last weekend. Martin Dubravka gets a rare start in goal as number one goalkeeper David De Gea drops to the bench.

Tyrell Malacia is recalled to start at left-back with Luke Shaw getting a rest. Harry Maguire – fresh off his call-up to the England World Cup squad – will get some valuable minutes under his belt as he’s recalled to start for Man Utd tonight. He’s partnered by Victor Lindelof while Diogo Dalot keeps his place as he starts at right-back once again.

Scott McTominay and Fred are handed recalls to start in midfield for Manchester United so Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are handed rests by ten Hag. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place as the Portuguese international starts once again.

Donny van de Beek is recalled as the Dutch international gets a chance to impress tonight while Marcus Rashford also starts for United. Anthony Martial is back in the starting eleven as he looks to build on his fitness having recently recovered from injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes way and the Portuguese superstar is given the night off as he’s not named in the Manchester United squad along with Jadon Sancho and Anthony.

As for Aston Villa, Ashley Young starts against his former side while Calum Chambers gets a run out in defence. Douglas Luiz starts in midfield along with John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey. Danny Ings supports Ollie Watkins in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Dubravka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Rashford, Martial

Subs: De Gea, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Shoretire.

Aston Villa

Olsen; Young, Konsa, Chambers, Augustinsson; Kamara, Douglas Luiz; McGinn (c), Ramsey; Ings, Watkins.

Subs: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Digne, Bailey, Archer.