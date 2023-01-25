[Teams] Forest vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup clash

Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight.

Erik ten Hag has from the side that lost to Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend. David De Gea keeps his place in goal once again while Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right-back in the absence of the injured Diogo Dalot.

Luke Shaw isn’t involved tonight so Tyrell Malacia starts at left-back while Victor Lindelof is recalled to start at the heart of Man Utd’s defence. Harry Maguire is suspended so Lisandro Martinez keeps his place with the Argentinean international lining-up alongside Lindelof in the back four. Raphael Varane is given a rest as he’s named on the bench.

Casemiro is back in the squad after serving his one-match suspension. The Brazilian international returns to start in midfield alongside Christian Eriksen so Scott McTominay drops to the bench where he’s joined by Fred.

Summer signing Antony keeps his place on the right side of the Man Utd attack. Bruno Fernandes also starts once again while Marcus Rashford will be looking to continue his excellent form as he starts on the left side of attack having scored a lovely goal at the Emirates Stadium.

January signing Wout Weghorst leads the line up front with Anthony Martial still injured. Garnacho and Anthony Elanga are options from the bench for ten Hag along with youngster Facundo Pellistri.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Forest

Hennessey, Aurier, McKenna, Worrall, Lodi, Freuler, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Scarpa, Johnson, Surridge.

Subs: Smith, Cook, Mangala, Williams, Colback, Lingard, O’Brien, Boly, Dennis.

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Varane, Williams, Fred, Mainoo, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho.