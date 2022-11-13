[Teams] Fulham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Craven Cottage

Manchester United will be looking to close in on the top four with a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Erik Ten Hag has made some changes from the side that beat Aston Villa in the League Cup on Thursday night with number one goalkeeper David De Gea recalled between the sticks. Martin Dubravka drops to the bench.

Luke Shaw is also recalled at left-back and Tyrell Malacia moves across to right-back with Diogo Dalot out due to suspension. Lisandro Martinez is handed a recall to start alongside Victor Lindelof in the middle of the Man Utd defence so Harry Maguire drops out.

Ten Hag has recalled his big guns in midfield as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen come back into the side. Fred and Scott McTominay are dropped to the bench this afternoon. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the starting eleven and will play in his preferred central role so Donny van de Beek makes way.

Alejandro Garnacho is perhaps unfortunate not to start but Anthony Elanga gets a recall to line-up in the Manchester United attack. Marcus Rashford starts once again while Anthony Martial leads the line up front. Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out through illness.

As for Fulham, Bernd Leno starts in goal while Tim Ream marshals the defence. Palhinha starts in midfield while Andreas Pereira starts against his former side. Willian also gets another start for the Londoners while Carlos Vinicius starts up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Fulham

Leno, De Cordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, Pereira, Wilson, Willian, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Chalobah, James, Onomah, Mbabu, Harris, Sekularac

Man Utd

De Gea, Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Maguire, Fred, Bishop, Dubravka, van de Beek, McTominay, Garnacho, Iqbal