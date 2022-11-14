Man Utd recieve boost in pursuit of Cody Gakpo

Manchester United’s summer target Cody Gakpo has revealed that he would be honoured to play for the Red Devils, according to 90min.

Gakpo has been on the radar of United since the summer and it’s understood that the Manchester outfit could return for him this winter. The Dutchman has notched up impressive displays at PSV Eindhoven and that has made him the centre of attraction for several European elite clubs.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Manchester United are still keen on securing Gakpo’s signature and he could cost up to £43.6 million (€50 million) according to PSV director Marcel Brands. Brands also suggested that if the club received the right sum for Gakpo, he would be sold.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals and assisting on 17 occasions in his 23 appearances for PSV. Therefore, with the winter window looming, his future is still under great scrutiny.

The attacker has now talked up the possibility of joining a club such as Manchester United, saying:

“I think at the end of this season I will be ready to take that step. I feel like I was already that way at the start of this season, but after this season I’m even more ready to take that next step,” “Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool – it would be an honour to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team would suit me best.” (via 90min)

Our View

United boss Erik ten Hag is also said to be looking for attackers with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo still unclear and Anthony Martial battling constant injury issues. The former Ajax boss is also believed to have held secret talks with Gakpo this past summer and in all likelihood, could return for him this winter.

Gakpo can play anywhere across the frontline and therefore it is clear why he is a hot target for the likes of Manchester United and many other European heavyweights.

It remains to be seen if PSV would be willing to part ways with their man in January for the right sum but United may want to act fast if they’re to win the race for his signature.