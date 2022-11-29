Man Utd enter race for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Manchester United have joined the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Plettenberg has said that Liverpool are also interested in signing Caicedo and he is on the Reds’ list alongside Jude Bellingham. United have been linked with Caicedo for a long time, even before he joined Brighton in 2021.

Caicedo has been impressive playing for Brighton and is now racking up eye-catching displays for Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Plettenberg has also said that Brighton are keen on keeping the player beyond 2023, with CIES quoting Caicedo’s transfer value at £26 million (€30 million).

Manchester United are looking to reinforce their midfield and Erik ten Hag is eyeing targets for the future. They have also been linked with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi in recent weeks.

Our View

Brazilian international Casemiro and Danish star Christian Eriksen are both 30-years-old so United need to have long-term replacements lined-up for the experienced duo.

Signing the likes of Zubimendi and Caicedo will not only provide the Dutch tactician with increased depth now but also ensure the club has planned for when Casemiro and Eriksen leave.

The Ecuadorian has the skillset necessary to succeed in ten Hag’s system and is already a proven performer in England. He is strong physically and adept at tackling and aerial duels.

Caicedo’s current deal with the Seagulls runs until 2025 and therefore it is safe to assume that Brighton could slap a hefty price tag on him. Signing him this winter would be difficult with ten Hag said to be eyeing an attacker to replace talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated earlier this month.

That could open the door for Liverpool to steal a march on their rivals if Jurgen Klopp decides to formalise his interest in Caicedo this winter. The Merseysiders desperately need fresh blood in their ageing midfield and the Brighton star is seemingly on their radar.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks and months, but it looks like Man Utd and Liverpool could be about to do-battle over the signing of Caicedo and he’d be a terrific addition for whoever wins the race.