Man Utd in talks over deal to sign £43m Cody Gakpo

Manchester United are in talks with the agents of Cody Gakpo discussing a possible move but Liverpool are also tracking the PSV Eindhoven attacker, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gakpo has developed into one of the most exciting young players in Dutch football since breaking into the PSV first team in 2018. He’s now a vital part of the first team and caught the attention of several clubs after providing 21 goals and 15 assists in all competitions last season.

The 23-year-old was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League last summer and Romano claims Manchester United had several meetings with the players camp. The transfer journalist says Gakpo was ready to join United and personal terms weren’t an issue, but the Manchester giants opted to sign Anthony from Ajax instead.

However, Man Utd’s interest remains and Romano claims that the Red Devils are back in talks with Gakpo’s representatives discussing a possible move to Old Trafford. The parties are ‘working hard’ towards a deal and have an excellent relationship as Gakpo shares the same agents as Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag.

Romano says that PSV have slapped a £43m [€50m] asking price on his head, although that valuation may increase after Gakpo’s superb performances at the World Cup where he’s scored three goals in three games so far for Holland.

Competition

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United push to get a deal done in January or wait until next summer, but they may want to act fast as Romano says Liverpool are also tracking the attacker.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his squad following a disappointing start to the season and the journalist says Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Gakpo on several occasions. Therefore, the Merseysiders may decide to battle it out with Man Utd over a potential deal for the Dutch forward if he decides to come to England.

United and Liverpool will face further competition from throughout Europe with Fabrizio Romano naming Spanish giants Real Madrid as among the other clubs keeping an eye on Gakpo’s situation.

The PSV star mainly plays from the left wing but is comfortable playing on either flank or through the middle as a striker, so his versatility would be a huge asset for Man Utd or Liverpool.

Gakpo has enormous potential and is proving he can cut it at the highest level following his displays at the World Cup, so he’d be an exciting signing if United or Liverpool were able to win the race for his signature.

You can watch Romano’s full update below: