Liverpool emerge as serious contenders for Declan Rice

GiveMeSport has reported that Liverpool are among the serious contenders to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The Reds have prioritised the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham with the Englishman being strongly linked with a move to Anfield. Bellingham could cost in excess of £100 million with sources suggesting that his market value could skyrocket up to £150 million post the World Cup. Bellingham has been putting together impressive displays alongside Rice for the Three Lions in the middle of the park.

There is intense competition for Bellingham’s signature with several European clubs keeping tabs on him. Therefore, according to the Telegraph, Rice has emerged as an alternative for the Merseyside outfit as they could get him for just £70 million.

It is understood that Rice is open to moving to Liverpool should the Merseysiders make a formal approach for him.

The West Ham midfielder’s contract at the London stadium runs out in 2024 and therefore the Hammers will only have next summer to secure a big paycheck for him as the 23-year-old does not intend on signing a new long-term deal with the London club.

Chelsea have also been strongly linked with a move for Rice with owner Todd Boehly keeping a close watch on him during England’s game against Iran recently.

Our View

Jurgen Klopp’s side is due for a midfield revamp and it is clear that the former Premier League champions are targeting a marquee signing to kick-start their rebuild.

While Bellingham is the absolute priority, Klopp is also in need of a player with a profile similar to Rice’s. The London-born midfielder can play almost anywhere in the middle of the park though his natural position is that of a holding midfielder. He likes to drive up the pitch with the ball and rarely loses possession. Therefore, he could be an asset in the sense that his pace on the ball could potentially drive Liverpool’s counter-attacks.

Rice could be an exciting addition at Liverpool though they need to get their season back on track and secure a UEFA Champions League spot if they are to make any major signings for next season.