Liverpool in race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko

Football Insider has revealed that Liverpool have made contact with Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, ahead of his potential transfer next summer.

Moukoko, 18, is in the final year of his current contract at the Signal Iduna Park and Dortmund have not been able to tie him down to a new deal. His sparkling form this season has earned him links to elite European clubs including Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

It looks like Liverpool have now stolen a match on their rivals as Football Insider claims the Reds are closely monitoring Moukoko’s situation and have made contact with his representatives to discuss a potential move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are also expected to make one more push before the winter window opens to strike a deal as the former Dortmund boss has recognised Moukoko as a ‘sensational talent’.

The German prospect has netted six goals and has registered as many assists in his 22 appearances for the Schwarz Gelben. He was also called up by Hansi Flick for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making a brief appearance on the pitch before the former World Cup champions were knocked out in the group stages.

Recent reports have also suggested Chelsea are keen on signing the striker but Spanish giants Barcelona are also believed to be hoping to lure Moukoko to the Nou Camp.

Moukoko’s agent has also revealed that the 18-year-old has not yet signed a new contract with Dortmund and that he “will be interesting for every top club in the world”.

Our View

Moukoko is a raw talent who is now starting to realise his potential. The Merseyside outfit would be immensely benefitted from signing him, as he would not only add depth to their attack but also competition for spots in the line-up.

However, if Klopp wants to fend off interest from the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona, a UEFA Champions League spot for next season is a must. A cash deal with Dortmund this winter looks unlikely but Liverpool could tie him down on a pre-transfer agreement from January 1st.