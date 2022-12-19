Liverpool readying transfer bid for Sofyan Amrabat

According to Lions de L’Atlas, Liverpool are weighing up an offer to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat following his exceptional World Cup with Morocco.

The 26-year-old was one of the leading stars of the World Cup in Qatar and he could attract plenty of bids during the next transfer window. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of his admirers and he recently made contact with his representatives to discuss a possible transfer.

It is now reported by Lions de L’Atlas that the player was impressed by the German’s speech and this has given Liverpool the head start to sign him. The Merseyside giants have made it known that they are willing to offer £39 million for the 26-year-old. This would meet Fiorentina’s demands.

Quality

Amrabat was in scintillating form for Morocco in the World Cup. He was brilliant with his tackling, passing and ability to make clearances. More than this, it was his exceptional work rate over 90 minutes which earned him plenty of plaudits from fans across the globe.

Klopp would obviously love to have a similar player in his squad. The current crop of midfielders have struggled for consistency this season and the Reds boss may want to freshen up things in January rather than waiting until the end of the campaign to reinforce.

The club are already in trouble in the league with a seven-point deficit to the Champions League spots and they need a huge turnaround in the second part of the season. This could force the club into a mid-season spending spree and Amrabat would be a quality signing.

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz last winter with the plan of him succeeding Sadio Mane. It could be similar with Amrabat with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all in the final year of their respective contracts and looking very likely to leave.