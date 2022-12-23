Liverpool tipped to launch mega bid for Enzo Fernandez

Grand Hotel Calciomercato has revealed that Liverpool are preparing a ‘monster’ bid for Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez lit up the Albicelestes’ World Cup campaign and was an integral part of Lionel Scaloni’s winning side. He also won the young player of the tournament award, catching the eye of elite European clubs.

Benfica signed Fernandez from River Plate last summer for a fee of £17.6 million (€20 million, inclusive of add-ons) and as per the source, his value is already ‘five times’ the fee that Benfica paid. Therefore, one can assume that his price tag is in the range of £85 million, with his contract also said to contain a release clause of more than £100 million.

The report adds that Liverpool are ready to present a ‘monster’ bid for Fernandez this January as Jurgen Klopp continues to scour the market to rebuild his midfield. The Mirror also recently reported that the Merseyside outfit already have a pre-transfer agreement in place with the 21-year-old.

Our View

Fernandez is an attractive option in the market but the transfer fee being quoted for him could prove to be too much for Liverpool. Klopp’s ageing midfield is coming to the end of a dominant cycle with injuries and inconsistencies coming to the fore.

The Merseysiders are now expected to overhaul their midfield over the coming windows, and Fernandez would be an excellent addition to the Liverpool squad if they could get a deal agreed.

Fernandez can play as an attacking midfielder but can also drop back to a defensive role. His versatility and his work rate are impressive, considering that he is only 21. He also has the physical attributes to succeed in England and his profile is ideal for Klopp’s system.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho have all become injury prone and are the wrong side of 30, so it would be wise to look at options for the future. Fernandez is one of the options being considered by the former Premier League champions. Jude Bellingham is also said to be a priority target for Liverpool but he could also cost them in excess of £100 million.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can get their hands on Fernandez – who is already being touted as one of the more exciting talents to emerge from South America.