Chelsea willing to do anything to sign Rafael Leao

According to Italian outlet Sport Italia, Chelsea are willing to do anything to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The London giants wanted to sign the Portugal international in the last transfer window, but Milan refused to consider any offers following their takeover by RedBird Capital group. It is now reported by Sport Italia that Milan have no plans of selling Leao in January but the situation could be different in the summer.

Leao has not been convinced to put pen-to-paper on a new contract beyond June 2024 and it is claimed that a sale would be inevitable if the impasse continues until the summer. Sport Italia cite that Chelsea are willing to do anything to sign Leao and they would have no problem in meeting the transfer demands.

Talent

Chelsea have had a poor Premier League season by their high standards and they are currently lying eighth in the table, eight points behind the Champions League spots. Manager Graham Potter will be aiming to turn around the club’s fortunes and the board are likely to back him with January signings.

While that happens, the hierarchy also seem to be working on signings for the summer. The transfer agreement to sign RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku is a huge coup for them. Leao would be an equally impressive purchase as he is currently one of the best young forwards in European football.

The 23-year-old has been in splendid form for Milan over the past 18 months. This season, he has scored seven goals and provided nine assists from only 20 games. The Portuguese has also impressed with his exceptional dribbling and pace on the counter-attack. He is a complete package.

Milan may have no choice but to sell him next summer if he does not agree a renewal. At the moment, the Italian champions value him in the region of £88 million and Chelsea will be optimistic of signing him for less next summer if there is not strong competition for his signature.