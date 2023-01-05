Chelsea eye Illan Meslier move in January

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the winter transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The French newspaper further states that the Blues would have to beat off competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle and German giants Bayern Munich, who see the youngster as an ideal replacement for Manuel Neuer.

Meslier joined Leeds initially on loan in 2019 from Lorient and his transfer was made permanent a year later. He started out as back-up to Kiko Casilla and competed with Kamil Miazek for a place among the substitutes, but Meslier quickly gained a reputation as a young goalkeeper with huge potential.

The French youngster forced his way into the starting eleven and has cemented himself as Leeds’ No.1 shot-stopper, putting-in impressive performances week in, week out for his club.

Competition

His potential has alerted clubs like Chelsea with Foot Mercato claiming the Blues are keeping a close eye on Meslier’s situation, but they face stiff competition for his signature. It’s believed that Leeds are not in a hurry to sell the Frenchman, whose contract contract expires in 2026, but will find it difficult keeping hold on him in the long-term.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move to sign England stopper Jordan Pickford with Edouard Mendy’s future at Stamford Bridge in serious doubt after he lost his first team place to Kepa Arrizabalaga earlier in the season.

Mendy was dropped to the bench when Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel and he’s yet to regain his first team place. The Senegal international has been tipped to leave West London either in January or next summer, so Chelsea could be looking at Meslier as a replacement.

The 22-year-old, who is valued at £19m by Transfermarkt has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this season.

Graham Potter’s side are one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market so far, having already signed Ivorian striker David Dafro Fofana from Norwegian side Molde.

Chelsea are also on the verging of signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in a deal worth £112m in the January transfer window.

The London-based side have also been linked with a move for several players including Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the season despite spending big last summer under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

