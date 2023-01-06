Liverpool in leading pack to sign Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are reportedly in the leading pack to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per the transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

After enjoying a stellar campaign last term, the Reds have endured an underwhelming season so far this campaign. The Anfield outfit are currently sixth in the table with 28 points from 17 games, seven points behind the Champions League spots.

Liverpool’s midfield – which has been the driving force of Jurgen Klopp’s Gegenpressing style of football over the past few campaigns – hasn’t been at their best so far this season.

The midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have all failed to replicate their best form, while Harvey Elliott is still too young to perform consistently at the highest level. Other options such as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are continuing to struggle with their injury issues since the start of the season, so may feel that overhauling the midfield department has become a priority for Klopp.

Writing on CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that signing Bellingham is the priority for Liverpool and they are currently leading the race to sign the England international along with Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham to Liverpool

The journalist further says that all three of the aforementioned clubs have already started contact with the player’s entourage over a potential deal, but nothing has been agreed upon yet.

Romano said:

“Jude Bellingham remains a priority for Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. These three clubs are leading the race. All three clubs are in contact with Bellingham’s team. As of now, nothing has been decided.”

An earlier report stated that Liverpool have already opened negotiations with Dortmund to sign Bellingham. And the German giants reportedly want a financial package of around £130m, including bonuses, to sell the England international.

Bellingham joined the Signal Iduna Park back in 2020 from the Championship side Birmingham City for a fee of around £22m. Since joining the Bundesliga giants, the 19-year-old has developed rapidly and is now deemed to be one of the best young midfielders in the world.

Moreover, he has secured his place in the national team squad and the teenager was a key member of Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven in the recently concluded World Cup, helping England reach the quarter-finals.

With Liverpool needing to add more quality in the middle of the park, Bellingham would be an ideal addition to their squad. But it remains to be seen whether Klopp’s side will be able to get this deal done ahead of Man City and Madrid.

Another important factor is whether Liverpool qualify for the Champions League, as Bellingham will no doubt want top level European football next season.