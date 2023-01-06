[Teams] Man Utd vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to continue their recent good form when they take on Everton in the 3rd round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford tonight.

United wrapped up the signing of Jack Butland from Crystal Palace today but he arrived too late to make his debut so No.1 goalkeeper David De Gea continues between the sticks this evening.

Erik ten Hag has named a strong side with Raphael Varane recalled to start in defence while Luke Shaw moves to centre-back to partner the Spaniard. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof drop to the bench after starting during the 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Lisandro Martinez remains on the bench as he’s yet to start since returning from his triumphant World Cup in Qatar. Tyrell Malacia is recalled to start at left-back while Diogo Dalot is recalled at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making way.

Casemiro has been in terrific form for Man Utd lately and the Brazilian international starts once again in midfield while Christian Eriksen also keeps his starting spot in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes continues in the attacking midfield role for Manchester United while Marcus Rashford will be looking to keep-up his excellent record form having found the back of the net once again on Tuesday night.

Anthony Martial leads the line up front for United while Antony is passed fit to return as the Brazilian is recalled to replace Donny van de Beek – who was forced off injured in midweek.

As for Everton, Frank Lampard is under pressure to get a positive result and he’s gone with No.1 Jordan Pickford in goal tonight. Seamus Coleman, Connor Coady, Alex Iwobi and Neal Maupay also start for the Toffees.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Elanga, Garnacho.

Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Gray, Maupay.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Mina, Doucoure, Davies, Simms