Chelsea and Liverpool can sign Moises Caicedo for £60m

According to The Daily Mirror, Chelsea and Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in signing midfielder Moises Caicedo with Brighton & Hove Albion lowering their asking price.

The Ecuadorian star has been one of the best-performing defensive midfielders in the Premier League since his debut in April this year. His performances have already impressed several big clubs and The Daily Mirror claim that Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are among his main admirers.

The report also says that they have been handed a boost with Brighton lowering their demands for the midfielder. The South Coast club were looking for £85 million previously but now value him in the region of £65 million. They are open to accepting £60 million up front with add-ons.

Huge boost

Chelsea have been poor with their performances in the league this season. They have lacked the presence of a strong defensive midfielder. Jorginho is no longer in his prime while N’Golo Kante has been out throughout the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic have impressed in phases but Chelsea need someone who can put in stand-out displays every game. Caicedo would be perfect for them with his strong tackling and concentration. He also possesses good distribution skills.

It is unclear whether Brighton would consider a mid-season sale. In case, they are open to doing business for the player, Chelsea could face competition from Liverpool, who are also yearning for a top-class holding midfielder to control proceedings.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have not been at their best this campaign. The same can be said for the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Caicedo would be a confirmed starter if he were to sign for them during the January transfer window.

Brighton would ideally be hoping for a bidding battle between the Premier League giants such that they can raise their asking price. Chelsea are the club that could show more intent as they are currently lying 10th in the table, 10 points behind the top four.