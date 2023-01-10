Chelsea step up interest in France forward Marcus Thuram

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram ahead of a possible transfer this month, according to the Times.

The 25-year-old’s contract with the Bundesliga side will expire in the summer and the Blues have been strongly linked with a move in recent weeks. As per The Times, Chelsea are now pushing ahead with their pursuit and are determined to get a deal agreed this month.

Graham Potter is looking to bolster his attacking options as his side have scored only 20 goals this season, and the France international is believed to be the answer to the club’s goal scoring problems.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to score regularly since joining Chelsea from Barcelona – netting only three times and providing one assist in 16 games in all competitions.

Thuram, the son of former France and Juventus defender Lilian Thuram, is seen as a good fit for Chelsea. He has been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this season – netting 10 goals and registering three assists in 15 appearances for Monchengladbach.

Competition

A number of clubs have been linked with Thuram, including Manchester United – who are keen on signing a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo for the second half of the season – but it looks like Chelsea are moving into pole position.

The France international is considering seeing out the season to leave as a free agent in the summer but a huge bid could force Monchengladbach into selling their prized asset rather than lose him for nothing.

Thuram impressed at the 2022 World Cup for France as they lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final. He registered two assists in five appearances in Qatar.

Thuram is valued at £28m by Transfermarkt but Chelsea will look to agree a bargain deal given his contract situation. The Frenchman has the ability to play anywhere across the frontline so he’d give Potter a versatile option in the final third if he were to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer window so far, having signed Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana, Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos as well as defender Benoit Badiashile.

Potter’s side have also agreed personal terms with Joao Felix over a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid and have been linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Monchengladbach’s willingness to do business before losing Thuram for free in the summer could play into Chelsea hands as they look to beat off competition from clubs to the signature of the French star this month.

Read more: Chelsea & Man Utd make contact over potential deal to sign £159k-a-week La Liga star