Chelsea agree personal terms to sign Joao Felix

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Joao Felix and the Blues are completing the ‘final details’ of a six-month loan agreement with Atletico Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Last month, 90min reported that both Chelsea and Manchester United were keeping tabs on Felix, who wants to leave the Wanda Metropolitano after a fallout with manager Diego Simeone. The Premier League duo wanted to sign Felix but the Rojiblancos’ financial demands made it difficult to finalise a deal.

However, it’s understood that the La Liga giants have now lowered their demands, allowing Chelsea to swoop in and reach a verbal agreement to sign Felix on a six-month loan, according to 90min.

The report says Chelsea have agreed to pay £8.8 million as loan fee to Atleti. There is no option to buy Felix at the end of the season but the Blues have not ruled out signing him on a permanent basis should he impress at Stamford Bridge. While Atleti are unwilling to commit to a permanent transfer, Chelsea would be looking to offload a few of their fringe players in a cash-plus player deal for Felix.

Fabrizio Romano now claims that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Felix with the Blues agreeing to pay his full salary until June 30th, so the player has ‘accepted’ the move to Stamford Bridge.

The Italian journalist says Chelsea and Atletico are now completing the ‘final details’ of the deal as the Londoners want it wrapped up swiftly.

Graham Potter’s side are currently in the market to bolster their attack, having recently lost Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling to injuries with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also failing to hit top form whilst battling a back issue. Armando Broja has also been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Our View

Felix could be the solution to the current attacking crisis at Stamford Bridge. Potter’s side have only managed to score 20 goals from their 17 Premier League appearances this season. Consequently, the West Londoners are sitting 10th in the table, 10 points off fourth-placed Manchester United.

Felix has been on Chelsea’s radar even before he completed his record £113 million move to Atletico Madrid in 2019. The 23-year-old since then, has gone on to make 131 appearances for Atleti, registering 34 goals and 18 assists.

The Portugal international was once regarded as one of the best young players in Europe and there is no hiding that he could reach his full potential in a proper attacking and possession-based system. His off-the-ball movement is among the very best and he is clinical in front of goal. This season, he has managed to rack up four goals and three assists in his 14 appearances for Atletico Madrid, despite not being a regular.

Chelsea are now perfectly poised to get this deal across the line but only time will tell if Felix ends up impressing, prompting Todd Boehly and co. to sign him on a permanent basis for next season.