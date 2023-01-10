Liverpool make contact to sign Nice star Khephren Thuram

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, as per FootballTransfers.

It is an open secret that the Reds are keen on strengthening their engine room this month. They have already linked with several options, with the 21-year-old emerging as a new potential target.

Khephren Thuram is the son of former France international Lilian Thuram and the brother of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

The Frenchman moved to the Allianz Riviera back in 2019 from AS Monaco. Since then, the midfielder has made 106 appearances in all competitions for the Eaglets, scoring six goals and notching up five assists. Having already played more than 100 games in his career, the youngster possesses plenty of experience at his tender age.

According to the report by FootballTransfers, Liverpool are interested in signing Thuram and have made contact with the player’s representatives to hold initial talks over a possible move this winter or next summer.

Thuram to Liverpool

The 21-year-old – who is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – still has two and a half years left in his current contract so Nice are in a strong position to ask for a big fee to sell their star man.

The Frenchman is technically sound, strong, good in the air, dynamic enough to press the opposition high up the field and can dribble past the opposition in the tight areas. So, he possesses almost every attribute to become a top-class player in future.

Klopp’s side have been struggling to showcase their best so far this campaign and midfield is the area which has widely been touted as the main issue behind their recent downfall. So, adding a new midfielder in January could help the German boss in turning their fortunes around in the second half of this season.

However, having spent £37m to sign Cody Gakpo, it remains to be seen how much the club’s owners are willing to spend this month, especially given the club is for sale.

Nevertheless, with Liverpool eyeing a midfield overhaul, Thuram could be an excellent option. So, it will be interesting to see whether the Anfield club will decide to intensify their efforts to sign the youngster this month or in the summer.