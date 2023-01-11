Chelsea contemplating move for PSV star Noni Madueke

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating a move for PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke in January, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are seemingly looking for a squad overhaul this month. Despite the winter window being only a few days old, they have already made four major acquisitions, including the impending arrival of Joao Felix.

The attack is one of the areas where Graham Potter is keen on strengthening this January. The English boss’ side have already made two new additions to bolster the front line and are still looking to sign a more, with Madueke emerging as a new potential target.

Writing on CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are an admirer of Madueke and he is one of the players who are on the Stamford Bridge outfit’s radar.

The journalist further states that PSV slapped a £31m [€35m] price tag on the youngster last summer. However, signing Madueke could be tough for Potter’s side this month as having already sold Cody Gakpo, PSV are now keen on keeping hold of their other stars.

Madueke to Chelsea

Romano said:

“Chelsea follow really many players, yes Madueke is one of many players appreciated but they also know PSV Eindhoven have already sold Gakpo and they will try to keep all their stars. Last summer, they were looking for more than €35m to sell Madueke.”

With the forward still having two and a half years left in his current contract, PSV are in no rush to offload the English U21 star this winter. So, Chelsea will need to offer a huge bid to persuade the Eredivisie giants in selling the 20-year-old.

Madueke is a talented forward and possesses high potential. So, he could be a very good acquisition for Chelsea. However, with the youngster yet to secure his place in PSV’s starting eleven, there is a concern about whether he is ready to play in the Premier League.

Therefore, although Madueke could be a very good long-term signing for Potter’s side, Chelsea need strikers who would be able to hit the ground running immediately and help the Blues in finishing in the Champions League spots this term as they are currently 10 points off the top four.