Romano: Liverpool to make a January swoop for new midfielder

Liverpool are expected to make a January swoop for a new midfielder, with Brighton & Hove Albion ace Moises Caicedo a potential target, according to various reports.

The Anfield outfit have continued to display disappointing performances this season and languish way down in 9th place in the Premier League table after losing 3-0 to Brighton at the weekend.

Midfield is the position which has widely been identified as the main issue behind their recent struggles, so Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen his engine room over the coming months.

After signing Cody Gakpo, there was a concern about whether Liverpool would invest anymore this month. However, speaking on his YouTube channel Fabrizio Romano claims that the Reds’ hierarchy are set to make a move for a new midfielder before the window slams shut.

Romano said:

“I expect them to try for a new midfielder in the next few days.”

And speaking to GiveMeSport, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has backed Romano and said that Jurgen Klopp ‘has asked for a new midfielder this month’ and Caicedo is on their radar.

The journalist further claims that the Reds have been ‘monitoring’ the youngster’s development closely and they could make a move for the South American this month. However, Brighton will be reluctant to let him go.

Caicedo to Liverpool

When asked whether Liverpool will strengthen the engine room this winter, Galetti told GiveMeSport:

“Klopp, for sure, has asked for a central midfielder. Moises Caicedo is one of the names Liverpool are monitoring with attention, but Brighton, to date, have no plans to sell him.”

Caicedo was the driving force in Roberto De Zerbi’s side’s when they thrashed Liverpool on Saturday afternoon. Klopp had the opportunity to watch the Ecuadorian closely and he must have been impressed by the youngster’s performance.

Liverpool looked lethargic and lacked the intensity which is the trademark of Klopp’s side. Brighton played through their press seamlessly, which is a genuine concern, and the Reds could not find a way to stop the South Coast outfit.

De Zerbi’s side won the midfield battle comprehensively and that made it clear once again Liverpool need reinforcements in the middle of the park this January in order to push for a top-four finish.

Caicedo would certainly help Klopp to address the midfield issue if he were to join the club. Earlier it was reported that Brighton want a fee of around £65m including bonuses to let their star leave this month.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool intensify their efforts to sign Caicedo this winter and spend the reported £65m fee, having already invested around £37m in signing Gakpo.