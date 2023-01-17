Arsenal eye move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Declan Rice after making the £80m-rated West Ham star their first choice summer transfer target, according the Evening Standard.

Rice was one of the standout players for England at the 2022 World Cup and played every minute for the Three Lions as they exited the competition at the quarter-finals losing to 2018 champions France.

He’s also established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League which has led to interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

However, the Evening Standard claims that Arsenal are now favourites to sign Rice and are already working on a club-record deal to sign the England international next summer.

The newspaper says that any potential deal will cost at least £80m, which means Arsenal will have to break their club record to land the 24-year-old – beating the £72m paid for Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

Mikel Arteta wants to build a formidable side that can compete at the highest level for years to come and this season could be the start of bringing back the glory days as they are on course to win the Premier League title.

The North Londoners are at the summit of the table, eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, and have been tipped by many to clinch the trophy for the first time since 2004.

Depth

The Spaniard is keen on bolstering his midfield options as he needs competition for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. Adding Rice to the squad would give Arsenal the depth and quality they need to cope with competing in several competitions throughout the season.

Arsenal are confident of getting the deal done and the Times claims that Rice is open to the idea of moving to the Emirates Stadium and has been made aware of where he would fit into Arteta’s plans.

His contract with West Ham will expire in next summer, with an option to extend for a further year, but Rice has made it clear he won’t be signing an extension so West Ham know they need to cash-in this summer.

The midfielder has also publicly declared his desire to play in the Champions League and it’s reported that he’d like to remain in London, so Arsenal will be well placed to win the race for his signature if they can maintain their position at the top of the table – especially with Chelsea facing a battle to finish in the top four.

Since signing his first professional contract with West Ham in 2016, Rice has become a favourite at the club, featuring in 220 games, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

This season, he has been ever-present for the club, racking up 25 appearances and making four goal contributions as they lie 18th on the league table.

