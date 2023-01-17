Liverpool plotting double swoop for Bellingham and Nunes

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a double summer swoop for Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes, as per The Times.

The Merseyside club have been struggling to showcase their best this term and they have now dropped down to ninth place in the Premier League table following last weekend’s defeat to Brighton.

It is an open secret that Liverpool are exploring the possibility of strengthening their squad with midfield being one of the areas where they are looking to add more firepower. Jude Bellingham is seemingly their primary target and Nunes has also been touted as one of the potential options for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to a report by The Times, Bellingham and Nunes are on Liverpool’s radar and they could look to purchase both midfielders to strengthen the engine room in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has now backed The Times’ story and said that Liverpool are seriously considering making moves for Bellingham and Nunes for next season as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita could leave the club in the coming months.

Double swoop

It was earlier reported that Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell Bellingham at the end of this season for £130m. And Wolverhampton Wanderers could ask for more than £50m fee to let Nunes leave next summer. Therefore, Liverpool will be needed to spend around £180m to get both deals over the line.

Bellingham has been showcasing his talent in Germany over the last few campaigns and the Anfield faithful will be hoping that the 18-year-old will be able to replicate the same performances in the Premier League if he were to join the Merseyside club.

On the other hand, Nunes is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and is dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field. So, he would be an ideal candidate to play in Klopp’s system.

Signing both Bellingham and Nunes could be a shrewd decision and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool will be able to get both deals done next summer.

Meanwhile, following the disappointing defeat against Brighton last weekend, Liverpool will now face off against Wolves in the F.A Cup third-round replay fixture tonight before taking on Chelsea in the Premier League next Saturday.