Erik ten Hag an appreciator of Goncalo Ramos

According to O Jogo (via SportWitness), Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is an appreciator of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The Portuguese star is one of the best young strikers in European football and it is only a matter of time before he considers a bigger challenge away from Benfica.

As per O Jogo, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on him, but the interest from United and Ten Hag is specifically mentioned.

The report adds that the Red Devils boss is an ‘appreciator’ of the 21-year-old striker, who currently has a release clause worth £106 million in his contract.

Top-class

Ramos has been a stand-out performer for Benfica this season. He has scored 17 goals and provided 7 assists from 26 appearances in all competitions. The Portuguese was also superb at the World Cup where he netted a sublime hat-trick against Switzerland.

Gary Lineker described his performance against the Swiss as ‘remarkable‘ and United will be hoping that they can win the race to sign him ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle. They have recently signed Wout Weghorst from Burnley, but he is only a temporary recruit for the campaign.

The club need a marquee centre-forward in the long run and Ramos would be a fantastic addition to the squad. He would be an upgrade on Anthony Martial up front. The Frenchman is well appreciated by Ten Hag, but he has not lacked the consistency when it comes to finding the back of the net.

The recent deal for Weghorst suggests that United are ready to wait for the summer for a big-money striker signing. They have also been linked with Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane but Ramos could be a much better buy with his young age and higher potential.

The Portuguese is not a complete player at the moment, but with the way he has been progressing in the last 18 months, he could turn into a world-beater under Ten Hag, who had good success working with some of the world’s best young talents at his former club Ajax.