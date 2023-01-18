Arsenal want to sign Raphinha at all costs in January



According to Sport, Arsenal want to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha at all costs in the winter transfer window.

The London giants recently suffered a major transfer blow with rivals Chelsea hijacking their move to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. As a result, Raphinha has re-emerged as a target and Sport say that Arsenal are in contact with his entourage over a transfer before the end of January.

However, it is added that the 26-year-old does not want to leave Barcelona just yet, having only joined them from Leeds United last summer. While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Raphinha have mutual admiration for each other, Sport believe the club have a better chance of signing him this summer.

Quality

Arsenal wanted to sign Mudryk to improve their quality on the flanks but Chelsea hijacked the transfer at the final hurdle. The club are now back in the pursuit of Raphinha, who was a leading target last summer before he made his intention clear to join Barcelona.

The £44 million star has experienced a mixed debut season with the Catalan giants where he has been in-and-out of the starting line-up but he recently affirmed his desire to win more trophies with the club after the Spanish Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid.

After his comments, it seems clear that Arsenal don’t stand a chance of signing him in the winter transfer window but could make a final attempt to convince him. If they are unsuccessful, they should look at other alternatives such as Moussa Diaby and Leandro Trossard.

Diaby won’t be available for cheap with a huge £88 million valuation. On the other hand, Trossard could be signed on a cut-price deal with his contract expiring this summer but the 28-year-old does not fit the profile of player that Arsenal and Arteta are after at the moment.

First of all, the Belgian’s age would be a concern. Arsenal have signed outfield players, who are aged 25 or less since the 2021 summer transfer window. The other issue could be Trossard’s attitude, having recently fallen out with Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi.