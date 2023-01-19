Liverpool eyeing move for Marcelo Brozovic in January

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a player plus cash deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in January, per the Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.

The 30-year-old has been performing consistently at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza since joining the club back in 2015, helping the Nerazzurri in winning a league title and Coppa Italia during this period.

Liverpool are seemingly keen on strengthening the midfield department this winter and they have been linked with numerous options, with Brozovic now emerging as a new potential target.

According to the report by Calciomercatoweb, Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Inter ace – valued at around £26m – and the German coach is keen on luring the Croatian to Anfield this month.

The report further claims that Liverpool are lining up a swap deal to secure the 30-year-old’s signature and are willing to offer Naby Keita in part-exchange to lower the fee and get the deal done.

Brozovic to Liverpool

Keita’s current deal will expire at the end of this season and he is likely to leave for free, so including the Guinean to sign Brozovic would be a shrewd move by the Merseysiders.

The Croatia international is a deep-lying playmaker who is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and has an eye for scoring goals from distance. So, he would be an excellent deputy to Fabinho if he were to join the club.

However, the concerning part is that the midfielder has entered his 30’s and has been struggling with injury problems, starting only seven league games this term.

With the Reds in desperate need of bolstering the middle of the park, the Croatia could be an excellent acquisition, but Liverpool should keep the midfielder’s injury issues in consideration before making a formal move.

Therefore, It will be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club will formalise their interest in signing Brozovic before the window slams shut. It has previously been reported that Liverpool are looking to purchase both Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes in the summer, so perhaps Klopp sees Brozovic as a short-term solution to his midfield woes.