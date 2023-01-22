Arsenal set to hold talks with Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal plan to hold further negotiations with the agent of Ivan Fresneda for the signing of Real Valladolid right-back this month, according to the Daily Mail.

Mikel Arteta is determined to bolster his defensive options with the acquisition of the 18-year-old, who is attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive performances this season.

The newspaper claims that the Gunners are now favourites ahead of Newcastle United to complete a move for Fresneda and could meet his £8.8m buy-out clause to get a deal wrapped-up quickly.

Fresneda was dropped to the bench for Valladolid’s 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday amid reports that he could be heading to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been active in the transfer window so far, having already signed Belgium international Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion and have reportedly got a deal in place to sign centre-back Jakub Kiwior.

Arteta is still keen on adding another new recruit before the window shuts and it appears a right-back is on the agenda. Cedric Soares is expected to leave the Emirates either this month or at the end of the season amid links with Fulham so Arteta wants cover at right-back and sees Fresneda as an ideal fit for his team.

Soares has struggled to command a starting berth this season, making only four appearances in all competitions as Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are ahead of him in the pecking order.

A potential move for Fresneda is expected to fill the gap set to be left by the possible departure of Soares.

Providing depth

Arteta has been praised this season for his brand of football and has led the team to the summit of the Premier League table. He has put together young and hungry side and looks to continue his recruitment policy of buying young players who have scope to improve.

Fresneda’s potential has caught the eye of Arteta after producing impressive performances for Real Valladolid this term, racking up 12 appearances across all competitions.

He has been tipped for greatness despite his young age and Arsenal could be the platform to unlock his potential and become one of the best full-backs in the world.

With no pressure on him to hit the ground running if he moves to Arsenal, Fresneda would get enough time to adapt to life in England and develop his game under Arteta.

