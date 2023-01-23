Arsenal eye January move for Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and are willing to trigger his release clause, according to the Sun.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season and has already completed a deal for Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion while centre-back Jakub Kiwior is also arriving from Spezia.

However, the Gunners boss still wants to bring in another player before the window shuts and another midfielder is seemingly on the agenda with Zubimendi emerging as a serious target.

The newspaper claims that the Gunners are ready to meet his £52.5m release clause to get a swift deal wrapped up, however, the 23-year-old is expected to turn down the move as he doesn’t want to leave his boyhood club mid-season.

Zubimendi is leading Sociedad’s charge this season as they sit 3rd in the La Liga table, six points behind leaders Barcelona after an impressive start to the season.

He has racked up 22 appearances and made four goal contributions so far. The Spanish youngster penned a new five-year deal in October last year and prevented the club from increasing his release clause to £79m.

Zubimendi, who joined Real Sociedad’s youth setup in 2011, has since become a key cog of the team and is attracting interest from several clubs following his inspired displays this term.

Competition

Arsenal face competition from a host of clubs in acquiring the services of Zubimendi including Barcelona and Manchester United but neither clubs are willing to make a concrete offer, according to the Sun.

Barca are looking to sign a replacement for long-serving midfielder Sergio Busquets whose contract is set expire at the end of the season, while Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his midfield options despite the signing of Brazil international Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer.

Arsenal’s transfer activities are expected to continue in the coming days with the club looking to beef up the squad to help maintain their title charge during the second half of the season.

Zubimendi’s versatility makes him an ideal fit for Arsenal as he is also able play as a defensive midfielder and as a central midfielder, which means he would provide some much needed support for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

He has featured for Spain at all youth levels from U-19 to U-23 before earning promotion to the senior national team, making his debut against Lithuania in 2021.

Arteta’s Spanish influence could help convince the player to swap Spain for England, however, with the clock ticking, he has to act fast before the window closes.

Read more: Arsenal to hold crunch transfer talks as Gunners look to sign £8.8m Spanish star