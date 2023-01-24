Chelsea express interest in Everton duo Gordon and Onana

Chelsea are interested in signing Everton pair Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana this month as Graham Potter continues to strengthen his team, according to the Telegraph.

The Blues are still active in the January transfer window despite making six signings already. The newspaper claims that Chelsea are set to make a bid for Gordon that could involve sending him back to Everton on loan for the rest of the season.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a similar offer to try and convince Everton into selling Onana, with the Blues possibly buying the midfielder before sending him back to Goodison Park on loan until the summer.

Potter’s side are looking to take advantage of the on-going crisis at Everton to complete a move for the duo. Frank Lampard was sacked as manager of the club on Monday after less than a year in charge.

The Toffees have struggled this season as they lie 19th in the Premier League table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton on goal difference, having lost to West Ham on Sunday. The chaos at the club at the moment could play into Chelsea’s hands.

Reinforcement

Everton are said to be unlikely to do business this month but due to their Financial Fair Play issues and they need to raise cash, so the club could sell their prized assets if Chelsea make tempting offers for the duo.

Potter wants to sign at least one midfielder this January with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante struggling with fitness and form and Onana could be seen as the perfect fit.

He joined Everton last summer from Lille and has since been a key cog of the team. The 21-year-old has been ever-present for Everton this season, racking up 20 appearances and making two goal contributions.

Onana is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt and was part of the Belgium squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they got eliminated from the group stage.

Gordon, on the other hand, is an academy graduate and has rose to become an important figure at Everton. He was first linked with a move to Chelsea last summer but the Toffees refused to do business.

The 21-year-old, who is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt, has scored three goals in 18 appearances this term and Chelsea will hope they can finally get a deal agreed.

