Denzel Dumfries’ agent in England for transfer talks

According to Calciomercato, Denzel Dumfries’ agent Rafaela Pimenta is currently in England where she has spoken with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Inter Milan star has been regularly linked with a Premier League move and his representative is currently in talks with interested teams to discuss a possible move this month.

As per Calciomercato, Pimenta has been in contact with representatives from Chelsea, Man United as well as Newcastle United but a deal appears unlikely at the moment.

The report says that Inter are demanding up to £44 million for the Dutch international. The figure is excessive for even Premier League clubs so the Italians may need to lower their demands if a deal is to be agreed.

Quality

Chelsea are currently in direct negotiations with Lyon for right-back Malo Gusto. The London giants have failed with a verbal bid but remain confident of signing him.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that Gusto won’t be sold but we have seen a similar statement from him in the past, only to sell the player within days.

Hence, Graham Potter’s side will be optimistic of landing his signature but Dumfries could be a fall-back option for Chelsea if Lyon continue to resist Gusto’s departure.

Dumfries is one of the best attacking right-backs in Europe. The Netherlands star has excelled on the big stage for both club and country, making valuable goal contributions.

His strong physical stature and attacking playing style would be perfect for Chelsea, who are looking for a quality back-up to the now injury prone Reece James.

Manchester United have also been long linked with a move for the 26-year-old defender but they don’t appear to be looking to spend with the owners preparing for a possible sale.

Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag’s team can’t be ruled out from the transfer race. They could make a realistic effort to land him in case they decide to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That does not appear on the cards at the moment but things can change quite quickly in football. United may want to secure some funds first before moving for Dumfries.