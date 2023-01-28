Arsenal not interested in January deal for Ibrahima Bamba

According to Italian outlet Sport Italia, Arsenal are no longer looking to sign Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Ibrahima Bamba before the end of January.

The London giants were recently fancied to sign the Ivory Coast youngster and it was claimed that a deal could be imminent with his agent reportedly in London for talks.

The story has now been played down by Sport Italia, who report that Arsenal are only tracking the 20-year-old with a view to a possible transfer in June.

Napoli, Bologna and Atalanta are also keeping tabs on the promising midfielder and Arsenal will be hoping that none of them move for him this month.

Future prospect

Bamba has been impressive in his breakout campaign at Vitoria. He has made 16 appearances while playing as a centre-back or as a holding midfielder.

He has been brilliant with his tackling as well as clearing his lines. The Ivorian is a future prospect and Arsenal could revisit their interest in the summer.

Bamba currently has a £26 million buy-out clause in his contract. The London club would not want to spend that much with their priorities elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta’s side have huge ambitions of winning the Premier League this season. They need a high-profile midfield signing before the end of January.

Thomas Partey is likely to be fit for the Everton game next weekend but his minor rib issue yesterday is a warning sign for Arsenal in their title bid.

Partey and Granit Xhaka are essential to the way Arsenal dominate games from midfield and a long-term injury for either could shatter their title prospects.

They need a solid competitor with Mohamed Elneny out for some time with a knee injury. Hence, the club are right to postpone their plans for Bamba.

Arsenal are currently eyeing an ambitious swoop for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and it appears they may have to shatter their transfer record to sign him.

Brighton have already turned down their opening bid of £60 million. The South Coast club are said to demand £90 million to consider the midfielder’s exit.