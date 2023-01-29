Chelsea to target Dusan Vlahovic this summer

Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Chelsea could potentially target Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

Vlahovic has been the subject of transfer speculation in the past few weeks as Juve have been tipped to let go of a few of their first-team players to raise funds. The former Serie A champions have already been docked 15 points due to discrepancies found in their past transfer dealings and now face an uphill battle to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Their financial situation has also taken a massive beating; therefore, they must raise funds to ease their plight.

Vlahovic has been deemed as one of the most sellable assets for the Italian giants, having signed him from Fiorentina last winter for £66 million. The Serbian international has failed to deliver at the Allianz Stadium and has been tipped to leave the club.

A move to the Premier League has been touted in the media with Chelsea among the clubs reportedly interested. And journalist Dean Jones has suggested that the Blues could launch a move for Vlahovic in the summer.

Speaking about Chelsea’s interest in Vlahovic, Jones said:

“They certainly don’t want to lose Havertz, at the moment, but I wouldn’t totally rule out the possibility that they go for somebody like Vlahovic in the summer.” (Source: GMS)

Kai Havertz has been linked with a move away from Chelsea recent weeks with Bayern Munich emerging as potential suitor. It is unclear if the German giants will make a move for him this summer but the London club are keen on adding to their attacking firepower.

Graham Potter’s side have already signed Mykhaylo Mudryk for a fee of £88 million this month and will also welcome Christopher Nkunku, who will join in the summer from RB Leipzig. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived last summer but the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker has struggled this term, scoring only once in the Premier League. Therefore, the idea could be to replace him with a new forward and Vlahovic is a potential target.

Our View

While the West Londoners will have Nkunku, Mudryk, and potentially Havertz in their frontline next season, it does make sense for them to go after Vlahovic, especially if they are planning to part ways with Aubameyang.

Havertz is a midfielder who was converted into a forward by Thomas Tuchel and Potter may want to deploy him in his original position next season to feed the likes of Mudryk, Nkunku and Vlahovic if he joined.

The Serbian has been valued at £70 million by Transfermarkt and Chelsea have shown several times over the past two windows they aren’t afraid to pay big money to secure their targets, so this is definitely one we should keep an eye on.