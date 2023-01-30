Liverpool eye move for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

Liverpool have set their sights on signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante in the summer, according to Spanish publication Nacional via Football365.com.

Jurgen Klopp claims the Reds won’t be bringing in another signing during the closing stages of the January transfer window, having already signed forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool lack consistency this season and have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup – which they won last season. They languish 9th in the Premier League table and could miss out on top four if results don’t improve in the coming weeks.

The Merseysiders are into the round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid next month and this represents the club’s last hope of winning a silverware this term, having come close last season only to lose to the same opposition in the final.

It looks like Klopp will have to make-do with the squad he currently has at his disposal during the second half of the season, however, the Reds will be active in the summer as they look to rebuild their midfield.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for several midfielders as Klopp look to reshape his engine room which has brought him success since joining the club in 2015, winning every trophy available.

Reinforcement

Liverpool are set to spend big in the summer to replace several ageing players such as skipper Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho. Underperforming players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to leave at the end of the season, freeing up space in the squad for further reinforcements.

Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat and Matheus Nunes have all been linked with move to the Reds, however, according to Nacional, Klopp is keen on signing experienced star N’Golo Kante.

The Frenchman’s contract expires at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and he is no closer to signing an extension with Chelsea, so he could be available on a free transfer.

Kante has struggled for fitness for the past few seasons due to persistent injuries and is yet to feature consistently for Chelsea this season. He is back in full training but it remains to be seen whether he’ll regain his first team place under Graham Potter.

The France international, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt has made just two appearances this season and with Liverpool looking to strengthen their midfield next season, Kante could be a shrewd signing for Klopp if they can lure him to Anfield.

Read more: Liverpool & Chelsea in battle to sign £14m star in surprise late January deal