Man Utd tracking Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos

According to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, Manchester United are monitoring Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos despite his contract extension.

The 28-year-old recently signed a new long-term contract with Portuguese outfit but this has not ended the gossip surrounding his future. He continues to be linked with an exit and journalist Chorianopoulos claims that United are one of the clubs that are monitoring him ahead of the summer transfer period.

David de Gea competition

Manchester United have had David de Gea in goal for more than 11 seasons but they could start looking into the future. The Spaniard is gifted with fantastic reflexes but there are question marks regarding his ability with the ball.

The 31-year-old international has another year left on his contract after this season, but United could bring in for Vlachodimos in the next transfer window as a potential replacement.

The Greek star has impressed with his shot-stopping but provides more with his passing. In league terms, he has completed 55 per cent long balls this season compared to De Gea’s 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, he has only conceded one goal from outside the box to De Gea’s five. These are some positive traits that United could be monitoring ahead of a possible transfer offer in the summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Vlachodimos is currently priced at £14 million but United may have to pay much more for him on the back of his fresh contract and stand-out displays this season.

Vlachodimos has greatly enhanced his reputation with his Champions League performances. He was terrific against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus as Benfica reached the knock-out phase.

The Greek will be aiming to keep up his current form for the rest of the season such that he can invite high-profile bids. United can be rest assured that they won’t be alone in the transfer race.

Leicester City were one of the Premier League teams that were interested in bringing in the experienced keeper last summer. They wanted him as a replacement for the outgoing Kasper Schmeichel.