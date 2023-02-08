Tottenham to submit £22m bid for Liverpool target Brozovic

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Liverpool target and Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, as per the Italian outlet Inter Live.

It has widely been suggested that the Reds are exploring the possibility of overhauling their engine room at the end of this season. It was previously reported that Liverpool are interested in securing the Inter ace’s signature with Jurgen Klopp a big fan of the midfielder.

However, according to the report by Inter Live, Tottenham have already started to accelerate their effort to sign Brozovic for next season. The Londoners are preparing a £22m bid to get this deal done or they could offer Japhet Tanganga in a part-exchange deal plus £9m.

The report also says that Inter are interested in signing Tanganga as they are planning to reshape their backline for next season, given Milan Skriniar is set to leave the club at the end of this season.

Brozovic still has three and a half years left on his current contract, so Inter are in no rush to sell him in the summer. And it remains to be seen whether they accept Tottenham’s planned proposal to let the midfielder leave at the end of this season.

Tottenham to hijack Brozovic

After signing two new faces this winter to reinforce their squad in order to make a run to finish in the top four this term, it appears Spurs have already started planning their summer business with Brozovic in their sights.

The Croatian was an internal part of Inter’s title-winning campaign a couple of years ago when Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was at the Nerazzurri’s helm and it seems the Italian wants to be reunited in London next season.

The 30-year-old is a deep-lying playmaker who is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance. So, he would be a very good acquisition for Tottenham if they manage to get this deal done.

However, they are likely to face stiff competition from long-term admirers Liverpool so it looks like the Premier League duo may have to battle it out over a deal to sign Brozovic in the summer.