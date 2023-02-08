[Teams] Man Utd vs Leeds Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to move level on points with second placed Manchester City with a win over Leeds United at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend but David de Gea keeps his place with the Spaniard starting between the sticks once again.

Raphael Varane marshals the Man Utd defence alongside Lisandro Martinez so Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have to settle for substitute roles tonight. Luke Shaw continues at left-back with Tyrell Malacia on the bench while Diogo Dalot is recalled to start at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making way.

Casemiro begins his three-match ban after being sent off against Palace on Saturday. Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are unavailable so January loan signing Marcel Sabitzer makes his full debut in midfield. The Austrian international lines-up alongside Fred in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes starts once again for Manchester United in the attacking midfield role while Marcus Rashford will be hoping to continue his excellent recent form in front of goal. The England international starts on the left wing tonight.

January signing Wout Weghorst leads the line up front again this evening in the absence of Anthony Martial. Antony is ruled out due to injury so youngster Garnacho is recalled to start in attack for United.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford starts up front and is supported by Wilfried Gnoto. Jack Harrison starts in midfield along with January signing Weston McKennie. Fellow American international Tyler Adams also starts in the middle of the park.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, Fred, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Heaton, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Iqbal, Mainoo

Leeds

Meslier; Ayling, Koch, wober, Struijk; Adams, McKennie; Harrison, Sinisterra, Gnoto; Bamford

Subs: Firpo, Aaronson, Summerville, Gyabi, Robles, Rutter, Kristensen, Greenwood, Fernandez