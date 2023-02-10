Expected Man United line-up vs Leeds United, 2 changes

Manchester United travel to Elland Road for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Erik ten Hag’s side failed to beat Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. They were trailing 2-0 early in the second half but managed to pick up a point in the end.

Man United will be aiming for revenge this weekend but Ten Hag will have to do with the same squad as Anthony Martial, Antony and Scott McTominay are still injured.

Here is how Man United are expected to line up against Leeds:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea could not do anything to avoid the goals conceded on Wednesday. Wilfried Gnonto unexpectedly scored in the first minute for Leeds before Raphael Varane’s own goal. De Gea is set to start at Elland Road and will be hoping for more protection from his defenders.

Defence: Diogo Dalot was not at his best in his comeback game after injury but provided a superb cross for Marcus Rashford’s goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is doubtful with an illness but regardless of this, Dalot should feature in the right-back spot. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are first-choices in central defence for Ten Hag and we don’t see that changing. Luke Shaw is also expected to start in the left-back role.

Midfield: Fred and Marcel Sabitzer were Ten Hag’s midfield choices against Leeds at Old Trafford. The Dutchman is expected to stick with the experienced duo as McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are all injured while Casemiro is still serving his league suspension after his red card offence against Crystal Palace.

Attack: Wout Weghorst did not offer any offensive threat against Leeds. He was brought off in the 59th minute before Marcus Rashford moved into the central striker role. Ten Hag could continue with the latter as the main striker on Sunday. There could be one more change with Alejandro Garnacho being dropped.

Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri should replace the outgoing duo. Sancho, who is priced at £53 million by Transfermarkt, announced his Premier League comeback after three months with the equaliser against Leeds. The trio are expected to be accompanied by Bruno Fernandes, who will start in the number 10 role.

Expected Man United line-up against Leeds