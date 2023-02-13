Liverpool target summer move for Bart Verbruggen

According to the Sun, Liverpool are lining up a move for Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as a future replacement for Alisson Becker in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on bolstering his ageing team at the end of the season with midfield his utmost priority, however, the German coach could also look to add to his goalkeeping options.

Second-choice Caoimhin Kelleher has been tipped to leave in the summer for more first team game time, despite playing a key role in Liverpool’s cup success over the past year. He has made 20 appearances for the Reds since joining them, but only three of those have come in the current campaign. The Republic of Ireland international, who is behind Alisson in the pecking order, helped Liverpool clinch the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season, scoring a penalty in the Carabao Cup final shoot-out. Kelleher was the hero for Klopp’s side again this season, saving three penalties in the Reds’ shootout win against Derby County.