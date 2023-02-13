Liverpool
Liverpool target summer move for Bart Verbruggen
According to the Sun, Liverpool are lining up a move for Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as a future replacement for Alisson Becker in the summer transfer window.
Jurgen Klopp is keen on bolstering his ageing team at the end of the season with midfield his utmost priority, however, the German coach could also look to add to his goalkeeping options.
Second-choice Caoimhin Kelleher has been tipped to leave in the summer for more first team game time, despite playing a key role in Liverpool’s cup success over the past year.
He has made 20 appearances for the Reds since joining them, but only three of those have come in the current campaign.
The Republic of Ireland international, who is behind Alisson in the pecking order, helped Liverpool clinch the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season, scoring a penalty in the Carabao Cup final shoot-out. Kelleher was the hero for Klopp’s side again this season, saving three penalties in the Reds’ shootout win against Derby County.
Kelleher has three-years left on his current contract and in his pursuit of regular first-team football, the 24-year-old is likely to depart Anfield and Verbruggen has reportedly been identified as a potential replacement.
At age 20, there is lots of room for improvement and the Netherlands youngster will have enough time to settle in to the team and learn from the one of the best shot-stoppers in the world at Anfield.
Back-up option
According to the Sun, Liverpool could make their move for Verbruggen if Kelleher leaves the club at the end of the season. Verbruggen has kept seven clean sheets in 22 appearances for Anderlecht this season in all competitions.
Since the resumption of domestic football, he has featured in all seven of the club’s league games, keeping four clean sheets in the process.
Verbruggen is said to be monitored by a host of clubs following his impressive performances this season in Belgium. He is valued at just £664,000 by Transfermarkt and could be a decent signing for the Reds.
The 6ft 3inch stopper’s contract is set to expire in June 2025, however, his asking price could rise if he continues to impress for Anderlecht till the end of the season.
