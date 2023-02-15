Liverpool make first move to sign Perr Schuurs

According to Tuttosport (via SportWitness), Liverpool have made the first move to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool were interested in signing the Dutch centre-back from Ajax last summer but he decided to move to Torino where he had the guarantee of regular first-team football.

The 23-year-old has stood out for Torino in his debut season and Tuttosport now report that the Serie A outfit are looking to capitalise on his form by selling him for big money.

Liverpool are already in contact with his representatives but Manchester United and Tottenham are also in the mix. Torino are hoping for an auction such that their £44 million asking price is met.

Quality

Schuurs left Ajax for Torino last summer after struggling for regular minutes. The Dutchman has since impressed in the Serie A with a number of stand-out performances.

The centre-back has completed 86 per cent of his passes, as per WhoScored while winning nearly two tackles. He has also made over three clearances per appearance for Torino.

Schuurs has been instrumental in Torino’s push for a top half finish in the Italian top-flight and they will be hoping for a big financial boost through his sale in the summer.

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of him from his time with Ajax and they could be in pole position to sign him as they remain in regular contact with his representatives.

The Merseyside giants have had a poor league season with just 32 points attained from 21 games. Their defensive record has been a worry with a genuine lack of consistency.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are among those that have underperformed throughout the campaign and Liverpool could sign more than one centre-back in the next transfer window.

Schuurs is one of the top targets while Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Ignacio could be the other. Liverpool are supposedly monitoring his performances ahead of a summer move.